Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) Major Shareholder Cap 1 Llc Acquires 17,180 Shares

Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) major shareholder Cap 1 Llc bought 17,180 shares of Peak Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $95,864.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,742,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,293.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cap 1 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Cap 1 Llc bought 72,180 shares of Peak Resorts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $401,320.80.

On Friday, July 21st, Cap 1 Llc bought 144,512 shares of Peak Resorts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $796,261.12.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Cap 1 Llc bought 152,400 shares of Peak Resorts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $734,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Cap 1 Llc bought 417,400 shares of Peak Resorts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,088.00.

Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) opened at 5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Peak Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. Peak Resorts had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.36%. Peak Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peak Resorts, Inc. will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peak Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Peak Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peak Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 23.9% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peak Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 119,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 5.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases, and operates day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The Company’s ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont, and Hunter, New York, and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

