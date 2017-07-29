PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America Corporation

Stock analysts at Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. UBS AG initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a $75.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of PDC Energy (PDCE) traded down 0.86% on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 745,228 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.10 billion. PDC Energy has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $84.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 42.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

