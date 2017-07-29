Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 7,139 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $409,707.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,389.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Anthony Bottini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Mark Anthony Bottini sold 35,000 shares of Paychex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00.

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) traded down 3.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. 4,069,135 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.25 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair cut Paychex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 391,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 46,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

