Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce sales of $15.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $16.33 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $15.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $80.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $95.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million.

OESX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on Orion Energy Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Orion Energy Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

In other news, insider John H. Scribante sold 137,218 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $174,266.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John H. Scribante sold 80,802 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $106,658.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $31,140 and sold 353,760 shares worth $447,670. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,645,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 400,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems (OESX) traded down 4.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,600 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The stock’s market cap is $32.77 million.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of lighting platforms. The Company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, markets, sells and implements energy management systems consisting primarily of commercial and industrial interior and exterior lighting systems, and related services.

