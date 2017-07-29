O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2017 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $11.74 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $14.87 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $304.00 to $297.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $300.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded down 0.64% during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.03. 1,452,730 shares of the stock were exchanged. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $291.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 72.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post $11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.74, for a total value of $227,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,657.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.56, for a total transaction of $6,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 145,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,473,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 108.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

