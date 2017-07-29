Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Continues to Hold Stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund held its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,353 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Corporation were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Corporation by 2,672.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,919,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,716,000 after buying an additional 26,912,293 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation by 129.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,341,000 after buying an additional 1,918,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,838,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,234,000 after buying an additional 1,519,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,985,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,612,000 after buying an additional 1,150,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation during the first quarter valued at $47,471,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Corporation alerts:

Carnival Corporation (NYSE CCL) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,431 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Carnival Corporation had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Carnival Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post $3.74 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Carnival Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-holds-stake-in-carnival-corporation-ccl-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Instinet increased their price target on Carnival Corporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.20 price objective on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.02.

In related news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 15,000 shares of Carnival Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.