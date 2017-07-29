ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.745 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

ONEOK has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 123.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ONEOK to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.8%.

Get ONEOK Inc. alerts:

ONEOK (OKE) opened at 56.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. ONEOK has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $59.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/oneok-inc-oke-plans-dividend-increase-0-75-per-share.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.