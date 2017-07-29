OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in OGE Energy Corporation were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE OGE) traded down 0.03% on Friday, reaching $35.80. 699,873 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.88. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. OGE Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $456 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. OGE Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy Corporation in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OGE Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

About OGE Energy Corporation

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

