NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are increasing our price target to $200 (from $130) owing to our higher conviction that the Toyota-NVDA announcement will generate meaningful revenue over the next 24 months. Our meetings with Toyota confirm that it has aggressive plans to deploy Level 2 Advanced systems in mass market in the U.S. and Japan over the next 2.5 years. All of these systems will be on NVDA’s Drive PX Xavier platform. From this deal alone, assuming ASPs of $200, we calculate $1-1.7B of incremental sales, or $0.35-0.65 EPS.””

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ NVDA) traded up 1.64% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.39. 12,833,737 shares of the company were exchanged. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 25.95%. NVIDIA Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $15,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,220.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $6,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 622,282 shares of company stock worth $93,304,082. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 17.2% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation during the second quarter valued at $766,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

