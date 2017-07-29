Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) had its price objective lifted by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Huntsworth plc from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Huntsworth plc alerts:

Shares of Huntsworth plc (LON HNT) opened at 74.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 241.41 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.44. Huntsworth plc has a one year low of GBX 35.50 and a one year high of GBX 74.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Numis Securities Ltd Raises Huntsworth plc (HNT) Price Target to GBX 85” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/numis-securities-ltd-raises-huntsworth-plc-hnt-price-target-to-gbx-85.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Huntsworth plc Company Profile

Huntsworth plc is a United Kingdom-based public relations and integrated healthcare communications company. The Company operates through segments, including Citigate, Grayling, Huntsworth Health and Red. Citigate offers communications services, including global financial, investor relations, corporate, consumer and public policy communications consultancy with an integrated network across the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.