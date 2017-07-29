Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $532,000 Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. maintained its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,749.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,789,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,878,000 after buying an additional 8,314,071 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,465.0% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,565,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,778,000 after buying an additional 1,465,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 216.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 765,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after buying an additional 523,760 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 257.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 692,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 498,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after buying an additional 445,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) traded down 1.99% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 1,134,452 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.58. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $434.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post $1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,538,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Wright Crouch sold 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,394,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,415.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

