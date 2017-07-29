Nike, Inc. (NKE) PT Set at $62.00 by Nomura

Nomura set a $62.00 target price on Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Monday, July 17th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of Nike (NKE) traded up 0.89% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.67. 5,112,825 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.60. Nike has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Nike had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,037 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,554,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,319,086,000 after buying an additional 835,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,907,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,781,332,000 after buying an additional 2,375,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,087,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,621,066,000 after buying an additional 144,846 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 124.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,143,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,401,251,000 after buying an additional 13,953,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,679,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $706,617,000 after buying an additional 1,130,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

