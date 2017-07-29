New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,496,000 after buying an additional 171,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,686,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,836,000 after buying an additional 42,429 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.7% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,826,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,789,000 after buying an additional 275,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,422,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 55,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,227,000.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,915 shares. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock’s market cap is $668.60 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $661.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.25 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Vetr upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.46 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

