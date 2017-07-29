Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,987.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge Inc alerts:

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) traded down 0.07% on Friday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,023 shares. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/neville-rodie-shaw-inc-decreases-position-in-enbridge-inc-enb-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.