Navient Corporation (NAVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, “Navient’s shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Consumer Loan industry over the past one year. However, estimates have declined lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. Also, the company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. The U.S. student loan industry is currently under heightened regulatory scrutiny over alleged anti-consumer practices. Navient, which services large number of student loans, is under regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling loans. Moreover, elevated expenses remain a key concern for the company. Nevertheless, the company benefits from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses.”

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price target on Navient Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Navient Corporation from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their target price on Navient Corporation from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ NAVI) traded up 0.62% during trading on Monday, reaching $14.68. 1,227,775 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.48. Navient Corporation has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $17.95.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $343 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,295,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,995,000 after buying an additional 1,606,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,395,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,797,000 after buying an additional 20,607,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 12.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,016,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,086,000 after buying an additional 1,022,191 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 10.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,109,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,419,000 after buying an additional 484,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,772,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,615,000 after buying an additional 88,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

