National Bank Financial Weighs in on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd’s FY2017 Earnings (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for PrairieSky Royalty in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. GMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.80.

PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) opened at 30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.88. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company’s properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing approximately 7.8 million acres; the GORR Interests, encompassing approximately 6.3 million acres of the GORR Lands; the GRT Interests, encompassing approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT Lands; approximately 0.2 million acres of Crown Interest Lands primarily in Alberta, and the Seismic License to certain seismic data of Encana Corporation, encompassing approximately 43,000 kilometers of two dimensional seismic and over 13,000 square kilometers of three dimensional seismic.

