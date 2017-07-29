Morses Club PLC’s (MCL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) in a report published on Tuesday, July 4th.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd dropped their price target on shares of Morses Club PLC from GBX 149 ($1.94) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on shares of Morses Club PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Morses Club PLC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Morses Club PLC (MCL) traded down 4.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 122.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,067 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.90. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 158.96 million. Morses Club PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 100.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 139.06.
About Morses Club PLC
Morses Club PLC is a United Kingdom-based home collected credit (HCC) lender. The Company is a consumer finance business focused on the home collected credit market. The Company operates under the Morses Club brand and provides unsecured loans to customers over 20-78 week periods, which are repayable on a weekly basis.
