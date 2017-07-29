Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.69% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 124,879 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 541,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 61,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 45,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) traded up 0.94% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,915 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.05. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America Corporation lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In related news, CEO David J. Schulte purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

