Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 69 Shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE:IEF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 101.3% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 64,650 shares during the period.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE IEF) traded up 0.17% on Friday, reaching $106.82. 1,001,633 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $112.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.1593 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

About iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

