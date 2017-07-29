Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Stake Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 136,961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 57,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 28.7% in the first quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 100.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,555,000 after buying an additional 183,380 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) traded down 0.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 9,706,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.90 billion. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.15) EPS for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.26 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

In related news, Chairman Thomas B. Nusz sold 187,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,778,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,469,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

