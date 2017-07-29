Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.25 Million Stake in The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of The Medicines worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in The Medicines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Medicines by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Medicines by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in The Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

The Medicines Company (MDCO) traded up 1.21% on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,705 shares. The company’s market cap is $2.73 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. The Medicines Company has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.76 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 91.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post ($5.98) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on The Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

