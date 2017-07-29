Metal Tiger PLC (MTR) Given “Buy” Rating at VSA Capital

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at VSA Capital in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. They currently have a GBX 4.57 ($0.06) target price on the stock. VSA Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Metal Tiger PLC (MTR) traded down 3.53% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,181,031 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 15.88 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.28. Metal Tiger PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.31 and a one year high of GBX 4.21.

Metal Tiger PLC Company Profile

Metal Tiger plc has direct equity investment in various the United Kingdom Alternative investment market (AIM) resource companies. The Company’s segments are Asset Trading and Metal Projects. The Asset Trading segment includes strategic investments in fellow AIM quoted resource exploration and development companies, including equity and warrant holdings.

