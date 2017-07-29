Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $835,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC by 40.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Medtronic PLC by 4.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 45.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE MDT) traded down 0.46% on Friday, reaching $84.29. 4,550,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Medtronic PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic PLC from $88.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.16.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $497,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

