MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

MBFI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of MB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $46.00 price target on shares of MB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ MBFI) opened at 40.86 on Thursday. MB Financial has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. MB Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $239.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MB Financial will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MB Financial news, Director James N. Hallene sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $216,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,702 shares of company stock worth $943,609 in the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of MB Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MB Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 9,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

