Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxwell Technologies’ earnings. Maxwell Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxwell Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxwell Technologies.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.80% and a negative net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MXWL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Maxwell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other Maxwell Technologies news, Director Jorg Buchheim purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $346,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,653 shares in the company, valued at $437,274.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXWL. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) traded up 0.69% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,179 shares. Maxwell Technologies has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The firm’s market cap is $188.99 million.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures and markets energy storage and power delivery products for transportation, industrial, information technology and other applications and microelectronic products for space and satellite applications. The Company offers three product lines: Ultracapacitors, High-Voltage Capacitors and Radiation-Hardened Microelectronic Products.

