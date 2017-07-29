MaxLinear, Inc (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear, Inc (NYSE:MXL) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, July 17th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MaxLinear (MXL) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.22. 359,340 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.63. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $88.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post $1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $1,244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $658,368.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,793.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

