Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE LPX) opened at 25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.33. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $611 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 30.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation during the second quarter worth $211,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

