Lonza Group Ag (OTC:LZAGY) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Lonza Group Ag (OTC:LZAGY) – Jefferies Group increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Lonza Group Ag in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group Ag’s FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Lonza Group Ag (OTC:LZAGY) traded down 1.24% on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.04. Lonza Group Ag has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

