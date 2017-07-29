Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Maintains Position in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt continued to hold its stake in Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arconic were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $2,581,000. First Financial Equity Corporation bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $710,000.

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) traded down 0.68% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,518 shares. The stock’s market cap is $10.94 billion. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Arconic had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Arconic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other news, Director Christopher L. Ayers acquired 7,325 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,045.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,776.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrice E. Merrin acquired 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $271,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

