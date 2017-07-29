LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.38 Million

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $25.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.40 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $22.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $25.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.39 million to $100.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $109.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $108.51 million to $110.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Benchmark Co. lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 87,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $2,825,513.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,484,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,712,220.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Wijas sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $73,711.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,332. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 58,080 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) traded up 4.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 365,368 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $549.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.63. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

