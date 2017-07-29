LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) traded up 19.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 859,710 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $638.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Get LeMaitre Vascular Inc. alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $283,254.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,450,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,389,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 87,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $2,825,513.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,484,149 shares in the company, valued at $112,712,220.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,805 shares of company stock worth $9,910,332 over the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/lemaitre-vascular-inc-nasdaqlmat-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Benchmark Co. raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.