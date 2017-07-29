Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Reserves LP is an independent oil and natural gas limited partnership headquartered in Midland, Texas, and is focused on the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-continent regions. “

LGCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legacy Reserves in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.15 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Legacy Reserves in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Shares of Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ LGCY) traded up 2.33% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 158,659 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Legacy Reserves has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Reserves by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 494,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Legacy Reserves by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Legacy Reserves by 11.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Reserves by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,881,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,069,000 after buying an additional 475,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing.

