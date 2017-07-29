Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LCL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 133 ($1.73) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.15) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 159.60 ($2.08).

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON LCL) opened at 126.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.86. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 110.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 164.80. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.42 billion.

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Company Profile

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail and Digital. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over-the-counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as other sports and by machines.

