KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

KNOT Offshore Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 40.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.2%.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,859 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $24.67.

A number of research firms have commented on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOT Offshore Partners or the Partnership), owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters. The Partnership’s vessels in its fleet are chartered to Statoil ASA (Statoil), Petrobras Transporte SA (Transpetro), Repsol Sinopec Brasil, SA (Repsol), Royal Dutch Shell plc, ExxonMobil, and Eni Trading and Shipping S.p.A.

