Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) Position Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Kite Pharma makes up 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Kite Pharma worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Pharma during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Pharma during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Pharma during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Pharma during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kite Pharma during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) opened at 111.43 on Friday. Kite Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company’s market capitalization is $6.30 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.06. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,166.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Pharma, Inc. will post ($8.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KITE shares. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price target on Kite Pharma from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Kite Pharma news, CFO Paul L. Jenkinson purchased 3,450 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.59 per share, for a total transaction of $250,435.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,689,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,450 shares of company stock worth $4,863,126 and have sold 140,450 shares worth $13,021,406. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

