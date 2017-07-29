KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Hexcel Corporation had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research cut Hexcel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE HXL) opened at 51.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.04. Hexcel Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 50.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Hexcel Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Hexcel Corporation’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

