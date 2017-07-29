KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McDermott International, Inc. (MDR)

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDermott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. McDermott International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

MDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of McDermott International (NYSE MDR) opened at 6.87 on Thursday. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDR. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth about $297,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth about $134,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 153.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 270,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

