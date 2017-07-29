K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 185,200 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.21% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 330,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,442,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 183,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) opened at 2.94 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.17 billion. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.70 million. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.91.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$38,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 236,030 shares in the company, valued at C$561,751.40. Also, insider Gmt Capital Corp purchased 154,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$393,210.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 402,950 shares of company stock valued at $977,536.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

