K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $6.38 Million in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 280,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. AMC Entertainment Holdings accounts for approximately 2.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.21% of AMC Entertainment Holdings as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,840,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,228,000 after buying an additional 1,811,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 46,484.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,428,000 after buying an additional 3,344,988 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings during the first quarter worth about $73,011,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after buying an additional 211,172 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) opened at 20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

In other AMC Entertainment Holdings news, SVP Kevin M. Connor acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,381.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $247,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,330.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

