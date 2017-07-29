K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 100 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 554,273.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,760,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,456,000 after buying an additional 2,760,281 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 256,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) opened at 31.98 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 105.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 179,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $5,621,532.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,565,367.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $136,059.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $128,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,289 shares of company stock worth $13,876,363 over the last three months.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

