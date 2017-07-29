Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89.
Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE JCI) opened at 39.64 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $37.19 billion. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.
Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Johnson Controls International PLC had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Johnson Controls International PLC’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.
In other news, CEO Alex A. Molinaroli sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $265,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,397,237.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Johnson Controls International PLC
Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.
