The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Insider Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 9,000 Shares

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $459,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. 719,347 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57. The Trade Desk Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk Inc. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 181.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

