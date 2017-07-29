Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Southern Company (The) from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.50 target price on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.35.

Shares of Southern Company (SO) traded down 0.65% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,263,378 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.12. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $53.80.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post $2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Art P. Beattie sold 46,940 shares of Southern Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,417,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Lantrip sold 25,000 shares of Southern Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,549 shares of company stock worth $7,395,190. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 24.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 7.9% in the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 10,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 10.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 45,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

