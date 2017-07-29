AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) COO James A. Gingrich Sells 21,000 Shares

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) COO James A. Gingrich sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $500,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,250.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE AB) traded down 3.19% on Friday, reaching $24.25. 536,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.55.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.88 million. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s payout ratio is 84.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,512,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after buying an additional 159,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 166.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 785,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 9,523.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 439,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 107.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 211,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 383,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

