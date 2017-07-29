Acacia Mining PLC (ACA) Given Neutral Rating at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) in a research note published on Friday, June 30th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.43) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) target price on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 390 ($5.08) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.82) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 360.42 ($4.70).

Get Acacia Mining PLC alerts:

Shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON ACA) traded down 2.30% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 174.40. 2,689,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 715.96 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 390.28. Acacia Mining PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 152.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 609.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/j-p-morgan-chase-co-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-acacia-mining-plc-aca-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Acacia Mining PLC

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.