Investors Sell Shares of ShoreTel, Inc. (SHOR) on Strength (SHOR)

Investors sold shares of ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR) on strength during trading on Thursday. $10.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $53.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.52 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ShoreTel had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. ShoreTel traded up $1.65 for the day and closed at $7.50

A number of analysts have commented on SHOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShoreTel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ShoreTel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ShoreTel in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ShoreTel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ShoreTel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ShoreTel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. The company’s market cap is $512.06 million.

ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. ShoreTel had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ShoreTel, Inc. will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ShoreTel by 92.9% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 22,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShoreTel during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShoreTel during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ShoreTel during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShoreTel by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShoreTel Company Profile

ShoreTel, Inc is a provider of business communication solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sale of business communication solutions. The Company is focused on the small and medium sized businesses seeking a unified communications (UC) solution allowing them to communicate anytime, anyplace and through any device they chose.

