Intu Properties PLC (INTU) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.13) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).

Shares of Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) opened at 259.40 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.48 billion. Intu Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 257.16 and a one year high of GBX 319.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.61.

In other Intu Properties PLC news, insider John Whittaker acquired 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £914,600 ($1,191,505.99). Also, insider David Fischel sold 38,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £108,087.39 ($140,812.13). Insiders purchased a total of 1,002,500 shares of company stock worth $268,675,000 over the last quarter.

About Intu Properties PLC

intu properties plc owns and manages shopping centers in the United Kingdom and in Spain. The Company is primarily a shopping center-focused business and operates through two segments, including United Kingdom and Spain. The Company’s Super-regional centers include intu Trafford Centre, intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu Braehead, intu Merry Hill and Cribbs Causeway.

