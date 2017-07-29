Intel Corporation (INTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 1st

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the chip maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Intel Corporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Intel Corporation has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel Corporation to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) opened at 35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $38.45. Intel Corporation also saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 43,125 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,492 put options.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel Corporation’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel Corporation news, CFO Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.31 per share, for a total transaction of $504,273.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,774 shares in the company, valued at $318,583.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $505,431.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $55,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,928 shares of company stock worth $3,067,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Hilliard Lyons assumed coverage on Intel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Intel Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

