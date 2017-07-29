Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $2,398,880.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $2,398,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,731,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 1.18% on Friday, hitting $172.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,557,553 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $175.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.67. Facebook also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 213,349 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 96,355 call options.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,091,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 3,206.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,638,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $188,606,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

