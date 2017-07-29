Insider Buying: iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Purchases $224,616.00 in Stock

iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 11,760 shares of iStar Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $224,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,044,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,351,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Istar Inc. bought 49,809 shares of iStar Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $914,493.24.

On Thursday, July 27th, Istar Inc. bought 23,912 shares of iStar Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $443,089.36.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Istar Inc. bought 23,778 shares of iStar Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $450,593.10.

On Monday, July 24th, Istar Inc. bought 7,840 shares of iStar Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $152,723.20.

Shares of iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) opened at 11.95 on Friday. iStar Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $861.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.30.

iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $113.56 million for the quarter. iStar Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that iStar Financial Inc. will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iStar Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of iStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of iStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar Financial by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iStar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of iStar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $7,337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar Financial by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About iStar Financial

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

